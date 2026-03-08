Web Series Director Held For Exploiting Woman

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police have arrested a web series director for deceiving a young woman and filming obscene scenes with her under the guise of film opportunities.

Police said the 23‑year‑old woman from Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, had come to Hyderabad seeking film roles and was living in Yousufguda while attending coaching classes in Ameerpet. She had been working as an extra for ₹500–₹1,000 per role when she came into contact with Shankar, a director from Krishnanagar, who allegedly promised her good chances in movies.

According to police, Shankar took the woman in his car six months ago, claiming there was a shoot, and filmed scenes with obscene dialogues. Recently, he allegedly posted the videos on social media, revealing her face. The woman learnt of the videos through friends.

“When her parents objected, she confronted Shankar. He then began blackmailing her, threatening to post the videos on more platforms,” police said. The victim filed a complaint, and Shankar was arrested under relevant sections.

Doctor duped of ₹1.55 crore in website scam

A doctor working at a private hospital in Gachibowli lost ₹1.55 crore in the name of developing a website. Based on his complaint, the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) registered a case.

The doctor had planned to launch a wellness‑related website and mobile application. While searching for a developer, he came into contact with Syed Rehan Saif and his father Syed Mohammed, who claimed IT expertise.

The trio decided to establish Grubstake Ambrosia Health and Wellness Pvt Ltd to develop the platform. Police said the accused convinced the doctor that Saif would handle operations while he invested. They told him ₹1.55 crore was required. Acting on their advice, the doctor took bank loans of ₹1.40 crore and withdrew ₹10 lakh from stock investments, handing the entire amount to Saif.

Later, the doctor discovered his signatures and digital signature certificate had allegedly been misused to show him as a director in several companies. Despite his demand for repayment, the accused allegedly responded negligently and failed to return the money.

Illicit liquor material seized









The state excise STF team on Saturday apprehended Ratnawat Ramesh for

transporting raw materials used in the manufacture of illicit liquor.

Officials seized 900 kg of jaggery and 100 kg of alum from his possession

during the operation carried out at Amangal Wasedevapur.

Excise STF B Team sub-inspector Balaraju led the operation.

Fire at wine shop in Somajiguda

A fire broke out at a wine shop on Raj Bhavan Road in Somajiguda, causing property damage worth lakhs of rupees. No casualties were reported.

Officials from the Secretariat fire station said they received information about the blaze at around 6.45 am and reached the spot promptly. The entire shop was gutted, but the flames were brought under control by 8.30 am.

Authorities suspect a short circuit may have triggered the fire, though an investigation into the exact cause is underway. Ends

Adulterated ginger-garlic paste unit busted

Four men running a ginger-garlic paste manufacturing unit were arrested for allegedly producing adulterated products by the Secunderabad Commissioner’s task force and the Lallaguda police on Saturday.

The accused — Neela Venkateswaralu, 56, owner of the godown; K Vinod, 46, supervisor; and workers T Sathish, 23, and M Shivani, 46 — were booked under Sections 318(4), 275, 223 read with 3(5) of the BNS.

Police seized 1,915 kg of ginger-garlic paste, along with acetic acid, xanthan gum, raw ginger and garlic, packing materials, labels, date stamps, and machinery including grinders, weighing machines and packing machines, during the raid.

Officials said the accused were mixing chemicals in the product and supplying it with fake labels to kirana stores to earn profits.

Excise team seizes ganja in two cases

The Excise team seized over 700 grams of ganja in two separate cases on Saturday. In the first case, 390 grams was seized in Dhoolipet and Sudesh Singh was arrested. Cases were also registered against Geeta Singh and Vivek Singh. SI Manju said the accused, along with the seized ganja, was handed over to the Dhoolipet excise station.

In another case, 400 grams was seized from Ganesh in Nampally, who was arrested. Cases were registered against Hanmantu and Anil. The accused and the seized ganja were handed over to the Nampally excise station for further action. ENDS

Five held in cyber fraud cases

Malkajgiri Cyber Crime Police arrested five offenders in three separate cyber fraud cases, recovering more than ₹12 lakh through court‑ordered refunds. The accused were arrested from Gujarat, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Police said all three cases involved investment fraud, with the accused providing their bank accounts as “mule accounts” to receive and transfer money from victims.

In the first case, two men from Gujarat were arrested after a victim was lured into a WhatsApp stock market group and persuaded to invest through a fake trading app, Aresdiversified. The fraudsters initially allowed small withdrawals to build trust before scamming the victim of ₹10 lakh. The arrested were Bala Rohan Jaysikhbhai from Surat and Jayadeep Jalarambhai Gondaliya from Rajkot.

In the second case, a victim lost over ₹2.03 crore after being misled by fraudsters posing as HSBC representatives on WhatsApp. He invested through a fake trading app promoted via Instagram reels. Police arrested Mukasam Kadarbin Saidbhai from Junagadh, Gujarat.

In the third case, a victim was added to a WhatsApp group posing as a financial trading platform and persuaded to invest in institutional trades and IPOs through a fake web application. He lost more than ₹2 crore. Police arrested Kandungan Kunhammed from Kannur, Kerala, and Balu Deivasingamani from Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu.

Police advised the public not to trust investment offers on social media or messaging platforms and urged verification of financial platforms through official regulatory authorities before investing.



NIA sends notices to those who attended Maoist funeral

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) served notices to several persons who attended the funeral of Maoist leader K. Ramachandra Reddy last year. According to PTI, at least seven persons including a lawyer attended and addressed a gathering during the funeral of K Ramachandra Reddy in October last year have been asked to appear before the agency.

Ramachandra Reddy, a member of the Maoist central committee was killed during an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh in September last year. His funeral was held in his native village in Siddipet district on October 18.

In connection with remarks made during the funeral meeting, the NIA had earlier arrested Gade Innaiah alias Gade Inna Reddy, 64, an activist and former Naxalite, alleging that his speech amounted to supporting and promoting the banned organisation, PTI reported. Those served notices have reportedly been asked to appear for questioning later this month.

ACB surprise checks at Serilingampally

The Telangana Anti‑Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday carried out surprise checks at the office of the deputy commissioner, Serilingampally, in the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation to verify records, financial transactions, pending applications and the overall functioning of the office.

The checks were conducted based on credible information. On December 2, 2025, Serilingampally Circle‑20 was reorganised from GHMC and brought under the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, renamed as Circle‑49.

As the reorganisation process is still ongoing, records prior to December 2 were not available at the Circle‑49 office. Verification was therefore conducted based on records available from December 2 onwards. During the searches, the ACB found several irregularities.

From December 2025 to date, 285 building permission applications were received. Of these, 134 were approved and 21 rejected, while 63 applications remain under process. Others are at different stages such as shortfall notices, fee intimation and hold.

Among the applications under process, 16 are pending with the section officer, 25 with the assistant city planner (ACP) and 22 with the deputy commissioner. It was observed that 21 applications have exceeded the prescribed 21‑day processing period, including five pending with the ACP and 16 with the deputy commissioner, indicating delays in processing and decision‑making.

During the same period, 63 complaints regarding unauthorised constructions were received. Second notices were issued in most cases; however, in 14 cases no further action was taken even after the stipulated period following the second notice, and the files remained pending.

It was also observed that some unauthorised construction cases have remained pending for months, and in some instances more than a year, without issuing final orders or taking enforcement action.