Weavers to Get Up to Rs 18,000 in Govt Cash Dole

Hyderabad: The state government has launched the “Telangana Nethanna Ku Bharosa” scheme for weavers. Under the scheme, registered weavers working on geo-tagged looms will receive a cash dole worth Rs 18,000 per year, while allied workers will be entitled to up to Rs 6,000 per year.

Handlooms and textiles minister Tummala Nageswara Rao released guidelines for the implementation of the scheme on Tuesday. He said this scheme was a part of the broader Telangana Chenetha Abhayahastham programme announced by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for the welfare and empowerment of handloom weavers.

Nageshwar Rao said that Rs 48 crore has been allocated in the Budget for the implementation of this scheme. Through it, an estimated 40,000 handloom and allied workers are expected to benefit, he added. He said the incentive will be credited in two installments, April to September and October to March, directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

Each eligible handloom worker will get Rs 9,000 per installment, while allied workers will receive Rs 3,000. Even if a worker doesn't meet the 50 per cent weaving threshold in the first half-year, but fulfills it in the second half, they will still receive the full annual incentive, the minister stated.

The scheme covers both primary and allied handloom workers who are at least 18 years of age, actively working on geo-tagged looms and earning at least 50 per cent of their annual income from handloom-related activities.

Allied workers involved in pre-loom and preparatory work such as dyeing, tying, designing, warping, winding and sizing are also eligible, provided they meet the income criteria.

To further enhance the market value and authenticity of Telangana handloom products, a unique logo will be introduced. This label will allow consumers to verify the quality and origin of the product and even access details of the artisan who crafted it. Minister Tummala stated that this initiative will help increase demand for Telangana handlooms in both domestic and international markets.