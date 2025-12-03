Weather to Blow Hot and Cold This Week

Hyderabad:Hyderabad will move through the first half of December under quiet winter skies as morning mist fades into light cloud and steady warmth through the afternoons, according to the Telangana Development Planning Society. On Tuesday, a haze during dawn will clear as the day progresses.

Afternoon temperatures would sit in the low thirties while nights would cool to around 18°C. Humidity remains high at sunrise before dropping sharply by evening which keeps conditions dry and comfortable, it said.

The pattern would unchanged for the rest of the week. Models show no rainfall signal over Hyderabad and no adviseries of any kind. Cloud cover would be thin and scattered. The only interruption seems to be a mild return of afternoon haze on some days.

IMD Hyderabad has placed the state under a dry-weather outlook from December 3 to 8 with nil warnings on each day. Minimum temperature maps showed early winter chill mainly in the northern districts. Hyderabad and its surrounding districts remain in the normal band.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s seasonal outlook for the county, northern parts of peninsular India are likely to record normal to below-normal minimum temperatures in December which includes Telangana. Rainfall for south peninsular India is expected to stay within normal levels for the month based on long-period averages.