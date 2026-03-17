Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for March 17, 2026
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 22°C respectively.
Hyderabad:
Weather:
Max – 36°C
Min – 23.5°C
RH – 48%
Rainfall - 0.6mm
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds 30-40kmpb very likely to occur in parts of the city towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 22°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
17th March 2026
27th Ramzan
Tuesday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 22 am
Zohar: 12: 35 pm
Asar: 4: 45 pm
Magrib: 6: 32 pm
Isha: 7: 40 pm
Today’s Iftar: 6: 32 pm
Tomorrow’s Saher: 5:00 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.22 am
Sunset TODAY – 6.26 pm
MOONSET – 4.58 pm
MOONRISE – 5.04 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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