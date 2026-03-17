Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for March 17, 2026

Hyderabad:

Weather:

Max – 36°C

Min – 23.5°C

RH – 48%

Rainfall - 0.6mm

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds 30-40kmpb very likely to occur in parts of the city towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 22°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

17th March 2026

27th Ramzan

Tuesday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 22 am

Zohar: 12: 35 pm

Asar: 4: 45 pm

Magrib: 6: 32 pm

Isha: 7: 40 pm

Today’s Iftar: 6: 32 pm

Tomorrow’s Saher: 5:00 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.22 am

Sunset TODAY – 6.26 pm

MOONSET – 4.58 pm

MOONRISE – 5.04 am