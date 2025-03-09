Weather fluctuations frustrate Warangal residents

Warangal (Hanamkonda): Residents of Warangal are experiencing significant discomfort due to dramatic fluctuations in weather conditions over the past four days.

Mornings in Warangal start with dense mist and fog, causing reduced visibility on roads, particularly affecting drivers on highways. By midday, temperatures rise sharply, peaking around 35°C, creating extremely hot conditions until late afternoon. However, temperatures plunge again after sunset, dropping close to 16°C at night, creating winter-like cold conditions and adding to the public's confusion and discomfort.

This rapid shift from hot afternoons to cold evenings has increased the usage of cooling appliances, such as air conditioners, fans, and coolers, resulting in a surge in electricity consumption.

Environmental experts attribute these irregular weather patterns to atmospheric imbalances, exacerbated by rising deforestation rates and inadequate preservation of greenery. They warn that temperatures are expected to further increase during April and May, potentially intensifying these extreme weather conditions.