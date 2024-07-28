We will preserve rich cultural heritage of Telangana: Revanth

HYDERABAD: Stating that Hyderabad epitomised communal harmony in its truest sense, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the state government will preserve the culture and rich heritage of Telangana and put them on the world map.

“Hyderabad is famously known for its Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb and has been acknowledged for the peaceful coexistence of people from diverse cultures,” he said while addressing an event organised to mark the restoration of Qutb Shahi Heritage park here on Sunday.

The restoration project has been undertaken jointly by the state government and Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC), who signed a MoU in 2013.

Speaking about the park’s historical significance, he said that the park and the seven tombs are testament of the Nizam dynasty's architectural skills and cultural richness.

“The conservation of more than 100 monuments on 106 acres is one of the largest programmes in its category. I am extending gratitude on behalf of the state government and the people to the Aga Khan Trust for Culture for its cooperation and generosity in conservation of historical monuments," he said, while thanking prince Rahim Aga Khan and his team for taking the lead.

Stating that Telangana was proud that Ramappa Temple has been recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, he said that the state is bestowed with a rich history spanning thousands of years.

“This region was ruled by Satavahanas, Kakatiyas, Qutb Shahis and others. Every ruler has left his own unique cultural imprint,” the Chief Minister said.

He recalled that the state houses architectural marvels like Charminar, Golconda fort, Qutub Shahi tombs, Thousand pillar temple, Ramappa temple and Alampur temple.

Minister for tourism, culture and archaeology Jupally Krishna Rao, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, members from AKTC and others participated in the programme.