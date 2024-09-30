We Will Order Probe Into All Illegal Structures Constructed by BRS Govt: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad:IT minister D. Sridhar Babu came down heavily against the Opposition parties for provoking the people when the state government was going ahead with a well-intended plan to revive the Musi river, fill it with clean Godavari water and provide double bedroom houses to all the evacuees.

In a statement here on Sunday, Sridhar Babu said that some vested interests were working with a vindictive attitude to defame the state government. The government was committed to reviving the Musi river by removing all illegal encroachments.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, Sridhar Babu, who also holds the industries portfolio, said that the government would apply the Land Acquisition Act to remove all the encroachments in Musi river and construct link roads to join the areas on either side of the road. The government is taking the opinion of NGOs before going ahead, he said.

Accusing BRS leaders of exaggerating a trivial issue, the minister said that they will reveal names of BRS leaders who had exerted pressure on officials to give permissions to builders who constructed structures in the full tank level. He said that the government would set up help desks to clear doubts of people to be evacuated from Musi river bed.

The previous BRS government had abandoned the evacuees of the Mallannasagar reservoir and, instead of coming to their aid, had issued an order to crush them, he said.



Sridhar Babu said the state government would conduct an enquiry on all illegal structures constructed during the BRS rule and initiate action against the officials who gave permission to builders who came with fabricated documents.

The state government is aware of some people who paid `5,000 to some YouTubers to level baseless allegations against the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Stringent action would be initiated against such elements, Sridhar Babu warned.

