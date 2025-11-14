We Respect People's Mandate in Jubliee Hills Bypoll: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Friday said the party respects the mandate given by the people in the Jubilee Hills bypoll. Addressing a press conference after the party’s poor performance, he said the BRS will conduct a thorough self-retrospection on the election outcome.

He added that a higher voter turnout should have been recorded on polling day. According to him, the party still received a considerable share of votes. He alleged that the combined political strategy of the Congress and BJP worked in their favour, saying the “R–S equation” appears to have influenced the polling.

KTR said that after the Lok Sabha elections, people had begun to see the BRS as an alternative in the state. “We are not disappointed with the result, and we will continue to play the role of a responsible opposition,” he said.

“We will stand with the people and strive to address their issues. Our fight to make party president K. Chandrashekhar Rao the Chief Minister will continue,” he added.

Referring to the BJP’s performance, KTR noted that the national party, which had previously secured single-digit votes, has now even lost its deposit.