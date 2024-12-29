We must cherish democracy, Uttam tells IIM-A students

Hyderabad: Stressing the vital role of parliamentary democracy in empowering individuals, irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said that India’s democratic framework was the foundation for realising the dreams of common people.

Addressing students and faculty at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad on Sunday, Reddy said that parliamentary democracy in India has given countless individuals, including himself an opportunity to grow and serve the nation. “It’s a system that we must cherish and protect through all our efforts,” he said.

He praised IIM Ahmedabad as one of the leading business schools not only in India but globally and said it has produced alumni who’ve reached dizzy heights as corporate leaders in various sectors.

Uttam Kumar Reddy shared the story of his inspiring journey from a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force to a prominent political leader. He said he had flown MiG-21 and MiG-23 jets in frontline squadrons. “Discipline, focus, and precision were non-negotiable, as even a minor error could cost lives and compromise missions,” he said.

The minister said he worked at Rashtrapati Bhavan as a senior officer under Presidents R. Venkataraman and Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma. “Serving two Presidents was a unique experience. It gave me a deep understanding of the functioning of our country’s highest office and further strengthened my admiration for our democracy.” he said.

Transitioning to his political journey, Uttam Kumar Reddy told the audience how he left his government role in 1994 to join the Congress. “I was inspired by the idea of serving people directly. It wasn’t an easy start — I lost my first election in Kodad. It was a bitter experience, but one that taught me resilience and determination. I continued working for the people and won the Kodad seat in 1999. That victory marked the beginning of a journey I deeply cherish.”