"We know everything": KTR’s bold claim sparks spy controversy

Hyderabad: Telangana politics took a dramatic turn as K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) made a startling statement, claiming that after a decade in power, his party is well aware of everyone's secrets. Taking a jab at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Sircilla MLA asserted that attempts to hide any activities were pointless.

“We know about his early morning drives, his visits to Sagar Society, and much more,” KTR remarked, hinting at extensive political surveillance. He also mentioned having insider information on the BJP, emphasising his party’s deep understanding of the state’s political landscape.

However, his remarks triggered a sharp backlash online. One user on X (formerly Twitter) responded sarcastically, “When the opposition accused you of spending 10 years tapping phones and eavesdropping on private conversations, you’ve just confirmed their allegations, KTR garu!”

With accusations flying and tensions rising, KTR’s statement has fuelled a fiery debate over surveillance and privacy in Telangana’s political arena.