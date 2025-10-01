We Follow Only ‘Khaki Book’: New DGP

HYDERABAD: Newly appointed Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Batulla Shivadhar Reddy on Tuesday said, “We only follow the ‘Khaki Book’ as per the BNS Acts, not the ‘Pink Book,’ ‘White Book,’ or any other coloured books.” He was addressing the media after assuming charge.

Shivadhar Reddy said the upcoming local body elections would be the first major challenge for the police, adding that the department was gearing up to ensure they were conducted peacefully. “The elections will be held in a fair and incident-free manner,” he said.

The DGP said there were around 17,000 vacancies in the police department, and the process of filling them was already underway. “We have sent a proposal to the state government. Once approved, recruitment will begin soon. Our aim is to strengthen basic policing and enhance efficiency by using advanced technology,” he said.

Referring to the Maoist issue, Shivadhar Reddy said the recent statement of Maoist politburo member Mallojula Venugopal alias Sonu, who expressed willingness to surrender, was a clear indication of the collapse of the Maoist ideology. “When a senior leader like Venugopal himself admits failure, it shows that the movement has lost its direction,” he said.

Appealing to Maoists to return to mainstream life, he added, “Many members have already surrendered, including central committee member Kavitha. There is no need for negotiation. Those who want to join the mainstream will be welcomed and supported. I assure that the Telangana Police will deal sympathetically with surrendered Maoists.”

Reiterating his commitment to law and order, Shivadhar Reddy said, “We will adhere strictly to the BNS Acts and the ‘Khaki Book.’ Our policing will remain apolitical and fully professional.”

He also emphasised that visible policing, referred to as “boots on the ground,” would play a key role in ensuring safety and order. “We are working to upgrade technology-based policing and visual monitoring systems. Stern action will be taken against anyone involved in cybercrime, drug trafficking, or any act that disturbs peace and integrity in the state,” the DGP warned.