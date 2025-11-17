We Backed an Individual, Not the Party, Says Asad

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday refuted the notion that his party had backed the Congress in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, stating that it had only supported Naveen Yadav as a candidate. He also clarified that the AIMIM did not have differences with the BRS.

Speaking to the media at Darussalam, Owaisi, the Hyderabad MP, said there was a wrong interpretation that the AIMIM was supporting the Congress. “We supported Naveen Yadav, the candidate, not the party. There was a wrong interpretation being made. Yes, when we announce support, we wholeheartedly support. Everyone did their bit and Naveen Yadav won the election. We hope he undertakes development works and meets the expectations of the Jubilee Hills residents,” he emphasised.

The AIMIM chief dismissed the idea that his party had distanced itself from the BRS. “We never distanced ourselves from the BRS. We remain on good terms, and I even tried to contact Harish Rao following his father’s demise. I sent my condolences. They will do what is good for them, and I will do what is good for my party,” he explained.