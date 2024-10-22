We Are With You, DGP Assures Kin of Police Martyrs

Hyderabad: Director General of Police Dr Jitender said that the department’s arrangements for Group-I mains examination, which began on Monday, will be intensified and there would be frisking of all persons entering examination halls.

Speaking at a police Martyrs Day programme here on Monday, Dr Jitender said that anyone found violating the law would be strictly dealt with in accordance with court orders and prosecuted.

Paying tributes to the martyrs, he said “I salute the brave police personnel and their sacrifices in the call of duty. They will not be forgotten and we are always there for their family members.”

The DGP said that the event coincided with the Police Commemoration Day, making it an especially poignant moment for the force and their families.

Dr Jitender said that GO Ms No. 72 was for establishing a Young India police school for children of serving police personnel, police martyrs and other uniformed service departments of the state.

Senior IPS officers M. Ramesh, V. Satyanarayana, Ramesh Naidu, Dr. Gajarao Bhupal and city police commissioner C.V. Anand, along with heads of seven zones and other senior officers were present on the occasion.