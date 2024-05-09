“We are not scared of anyone” Owaisi responds strongly to Navneet Rana comments

Hyderabad: MP Asaduddin Owaisi here on Thursday responded strongly to the comments made by MP Navneet Kaur Rana that 15 seconds would be sufficient if the police are removed and added that no one was stopping her from doing so and he is not scared of it.



Responding to Navneet Rana’s comments that 15 seconds was sufficient instead of 15 minutes at a party meeting, Owaisi said, “We will give time to them. What will they do? Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also in power. What 15 seconds, they can take one hour. Why don’t they do it?” he said.

“Do it. Who is stopping? Who is scared? We are also ready. Let us know the place and we will also certainly come. You also have your Prime Minister in Delhi. You also have RSS and everything belongs to you,” Owaisi said.

Referring to the comments that a vote to MIM would go to Pakistan, Owaisi said Modi surprisingly met the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan directly from Afghanistan without being invited. It’s like ‘Baigane-ke-shaadi me Abdulla Diwana Hogaya. What is that? They feel that Muslims in India are Pakistanis,” he said.

He underscored the need for defeating the ideology of RSS, which developed hatred against Muslims and found fault with Modi’s comments for describing Muslims as intruders and stating that women give birth to more children.