WaveX Collaborates with T-Hub to Shape Future of India’s Media-Tech Entrepreneurs

Hyderabad: WaveX, the startup accelerator initiative under Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with T-Hub, the world’s largest startup hub, to boost India’s creative, content, and media-technology startup ecosystem.

The MoU between WaveX and T-Hub was formally signed and exchanged by the CEOs of Wavex and T hub in the presence of Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Sanjay Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department, Government of Telangana, and other officers of the Ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Jaju highlighted that India’s AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality) sector is witnessing rapid growth and emerging as a major driver of the creative economy. He noted that WaveX has been conceptualized as a national accelerator platform to nurture startups and empower creators in media, entertainment, and immersive technology.

Sanjay Kumar noted that the partnership between WaveX and T-Hub will help in creating a nationwide ecosystem for creative entrepreneurship. He added that it will support young creators in transitioning from individual participants to organized business units, enabling them to scale globally.

The collaboration is expected to benefit Indian startups, by providing structured incubation, mentorship, and access to infrastructure and networks. Supported by T-Hub as the Anchor Institution, WaveX will establish up to 10 incubation centres across India under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. These centres will serve as hubs of innovation for startups and creators in the AVGC XR ecosystem.