Water tankers to cost more from Jan. 1

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Wednesday launched a 90-day special drive for desilting the sewer lines and promoting rainwater harvesting. The drive aims to improve sewage management and boost groundwater levels. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy officially launched the drive on October 2, and it will continue till December 31.

The HMW&SB has proposed to double the price of water tankers for houses that do not have rainwater harvesting pits. This new norm is likely to be implemented from January 1, 2025. The government has already made it mandatory to construct rainwater harvesting pits for houses built on plots larger than 300 sq. meters and the HMWS&SB said it was ready to provide technical assistance to build these pits.

On Wednesday, BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar inaugurated the construction of rainwater harvesting pits. He was accompanied by GHMC mayor G. Vijaya Laxmi, AIMIM Nampally MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain and others.

Under this special drive, the water board aims to reduce the sewage overflow issues by 30 per cent. As a part of this drive, special teams equipped with air tech machines are formed to address the overflow issues. The works will be monitored and tracked through GPS. According to the HMW&SB data, more than 40,000 complaints are received every month related to sewage problems and up to 90 per cent of them are being resolved on a daily basis.