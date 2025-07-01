Water Tankers Demand Rises, so Do Concerns

Hyderabad: With water demand increasing and the supply falling short in several parts of Hyderabad, a growing number of households and hostels are turning to private water tankers to meet daily needs. Though many residents say the water is generally usable, concerns over its source and quality persist.

Mahesh Reddy, a resident of Ameenpur, said they rely on private tankers for about 20 per cent of their daily water needs. “We receive around 80 per cent from regular supply. Since we mix both sources, we are unsure about the actual purity. We have observed some scaling, but no major issues so far,” he said.

In Kukatpally, Sai Teja shared that they depend entirely on private tankers. “Most of the tankers draw water from borewells near agricultural lands. The water is salty and hard. Our geyser was damaged due to salt accumulation,” he said.

Residents in Old City echoed similar concerns. Mohammed Ahmed from Shalibanda said, “We regularly use tanker water, but we don’t know where it comes from or how clean the tankers are. There’s no clarity on maintenance or hygiene.” Some residents said that while the tanker water is passable, it doesn’t match the quality they once had. “The water is usable, but not comparable to Manjeera water. We manage with what we get,” said Y. Raghuram Rao from Nizampet.

Apart from the residential areas, hostels are among the biggest consumers of private tanker water. Venkateshwara, who runs a private hostel in Gachibowli, said their supply comes from Kokapet borewells. Most of the tankers provide clean water. Only occasionally do we get poor quality water,” he said.

T. Lakshmi, who manages a women’s hostel in the same area, said they attempt to book tankers from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), but often face cancellations. “They claim we didn’t answer their calls. So, we rely on private tankers. Fortunately, the quality has been acceptable,” she said.

Private suppliers also shared details about their operations. AVR Water Tanker Supply, which caters to Tarnaka, Habsiguda and Uppal, said they mostly serve construction sites. “We get water from agricultural borewells,” said a representative. Habeeb Basha, a small-scale operator in Himayatnagar and Narayanaguda, said his supply comes from Balapur borewells. “Our water is good and we have never received complaints,” he claimed.

HK Water Suppliers, a large-scale operator that handles both government and private orders, said they also procure water directly from the Water Board. “The water we supply is clean and safe,” said a spokesperson. Despite the growing dependence, many residents remain uncertain about the treatment and actual quality of the water they consume daily.