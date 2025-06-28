Water Tankers Booked For Supplying Unclean Water

Hyderabad: HYDRAA on Friday booked police cases on water tanker businesses which were illegally drawing polluted water unauthorised borewells at Madhapur's Sunnam Cheruvu and selling it to people. The water had high levels of lead, cadmium and nickel in it and was being supplied to hostels.

HYDRAA had collected water samples and had them analysed by the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) before taking action.

On June 10, HYDRAA held two water tankers and collected the borewell water samples from the tanker. Along with that, the agency also collected water samples from a residential house near the lake, and also from a culvert near Sunnam Cheruvu. All the samples were sent to TGPCB for analysis.

The TGPCB has stated that the amount of lead, cadmium and nickel levels in the water was more than the permissible amounts. While the acceptable limit of lead in water is 0.01 mg/L, the lead from the water in two water tankers was recorded at 0.073 mg/L, while the residential house water recorded 0.122 mg/L and culvert water recorded a 0.073 mg/L amount of lead.

The amount of permissible cadmium in water is 0.003 mg/L, but the water in the tankers sample results projected a 0.008 mg/L and 0.007 mg/L, the residential house water recorded 0.010 mg/L and the water in culvert recorded a 0.007 mg/L, almost three times the acceptable limit.

While the acceptable limit for the amount of nickel in water is 0.02 mg/L, both the water tankers recorded 0.038 mg/L, the residential house water recorded 0.046 mg/L and the culvert water recorded 0.023 mg/L.

HYDRAA filed a complaint against the water tankers, and the Madhapur police registered a case against several water tankers for illegally refilling water into the tankers from the Sunnam Cheruvu.

According to Madhapur inspector D. Krishna Mohan, the complaint was lodged by HYDRAA officials and irrigation scientist Srivalli, after several private tankers were supplying the water to students, pregnant women, among other persons.

“With the promise that the water is pure, they supplied it to several persons including women and students. Officials complained the water is filled with heavy metals like lead and nickel and so lodged a complaint,” the inspector said.



