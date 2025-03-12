Water Tanker Demand Hits Record High in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The demand for water tankers in the city has seen a sharp rise over the past four years, reflecting the growing water crisis during peak summer months. HMWSSB data reveals a consistent increase in tanker deliveries. In February 2024, tanker deliveries were to the extent of 1,12, 926 trips. For the corresponding period this year, there were a record 1.50 lakh tanker trips.

The number of tanker bookings has nearly doubled since 2021, showing the city’s increasing reliance on private and government supplied tankers to meet the water needs. In 2024, deliveries peaked in April with 2,37,576 trips, a 46 per cent jump compared to 2023. Similarly, May saw 2,27,390 deliveries, up by 48 per cent. The trend is expected to continue this year, with January already recording a 46 per cent rise compared to January 2024. February also recorded a 33 per cent jump from the previous year’s corresponding period. In financial terms, people from the city spent around `11 crore on tankers only in February.

Officials from HMWS&SB explained, “The increase in tanker bookings is due to depleting groundwater levels and the rapid expansion of the city, which has led to a greater reliance on tankers. Last year, we were only able to deliver about 50 per cent of the demand within 24 hours. However, in 2025 we are now delivering 100 per cent of the required tankers within the same period.”