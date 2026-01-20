Water Supply To Improve In New Merged GHMC Areas

HYDERABAD: The merger of the surrounding 27 urban local bodies (UBLs) into the GHMC is likely to boost the water supply in the newly merged areas and address issues related to sewage overflow, and operation and maintenance.

Though the HMWS&B) has been supplying water to these areas for a long time, no Consumer Account Number (CAN) numbers were allotted to the households. The water bill used to be paid by the civic body based on meter readings. However, in view of the merger, the water board is expected to allot CAN numbers to the households.

The merged areas will also be benefitted by HMWS&SB’s advanced capability to handle sewage issues through jetting machines and other equipment. Earlier, there have been instances, where the erstwhile ULBs failed to resolve sewage overflow as they lacked equipment.