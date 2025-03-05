Water Supply Disruption in Hyderabad on March 8

Hyderabad: The water supply in some parts of the city will be disrupted while it will be at low pressure in some other places, from 6 am to 6 pm on March 8.

According to a press release issued by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Wednesday, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is going to construct a flyover near the BHEL junction.To facilitate these works without any obstructions, the board has decided to shift the existing pipeline in that area based on NHAI’s request.As part of this, the junction works will be taken up on the 1,500-mm diameter pipeline near BHEL flyover due to which the water supply will be disrupted in some areas and available at low pressure in others for 12 hours.The affected areas include Erragadda, S.R. Nagar, Ameerpet, KPHB colony, Kukatpally, Moosapet, Jagadgirigutta, RC Puram, Ashoknagar, Jyothinagar, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madinaguda, Miyapur, Deeptisrinagar, Beeramguda, Ameenpur and Nizampet.