Hyderabad: The water board has announced a 24-hour shutdown of supply for areas served by the 2,375-mm diameter MS pumping main of the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project (KDWSP) Phase-III. The shutdown will take place from 6 am on October 24. During this period, water supply will be disrupted in several areas, including Shastripuram, Bandlaguda, Bhojagutta, Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills and Filmnagar.