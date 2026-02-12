Water, Sewerage Network Handed Over to HMWSSB

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has handed over the water supply and sewerage system of the entire Core Urban Region (CURE) to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), even as it announced a series of major IAS and non-cadre officer transfers.

According to GO No. 159 issued by the metropolitan area and urban development department, the jurisdiction of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been expanded to cover the entire Telangana Core Urban Region, spread across 2,053 sq. km. The government has now ordered that the water supply and sewerage network in the expanded area be managed, maintained and developed by HMWSSB, including construction of new sewage treatment plants (STPs). The managing director of HMWSSB, GHMC commissioner and engineer-in-chief, RWS&S, have been directed to take necessary action.

As part of the transfers, Mayank Mittal on Wednesday assumed charge as the new joint managing director (Joint MD) of HMWSSB. Mittal, who was serving as executive director, was elevated to joint MD as part of a major administrative reorganisation.

HMWSSB has now been restructured on the lines of GHMC, with zones divided into circles, sub-divisions and ward-level sections to improve administrative efficiency and citizen services. The board has been divided into three new zones: Hyderabad (Central/Khairatabad), Cyberabad and Malkajgiri.

Samrat Ashok assumed charge as executive director of the Hyderabad (Central/Khairatabad) zone. Santosh took charge as executive director of the newly formed Cyberabad zone, while Pankaja assumed charge as executive director of the Malkajgiri zone at the Sainikpuri office.

Officials and staff welcomed the newly appointed joint MD and EDs at their respective offices. Later, the joint MD and the three executive directors met HMWSSB managing director Ashok Reddy at his chamber and expressed gratitude.

As part of the expansion of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) jurisdiction to the Core Urban Region (CURE), three senior officials assumed charge as Operations Directors in the newly created regions on Wednesday.

In addition, in-charge Chief General Managers (CGMs) have been appointed for 12 zones.

Vinod Bhargava, who was serving as Director (Operations)-I, has been appointed as Operations Director for the Hyderabad Region. P. Srinivas Reddy, who was working as CGM (O&M-4), has been appointed as Operations Director for the Malkajgiri Region. Narayana, who was serving as CGM (O&M), has been appointed as Operations Director for the Cyberabad Region.

Further, the Board’s jurisdiction across the three regions has been divided into 12 zones,with Chief General Managers designated as in-charge officers for each zone.