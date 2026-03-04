Water Scarcity Hits Tribal Villages in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Districts

ADIILABAD: Nearly 200 habitations in the erstwhile Adilabad district have been identified as vulnerable to drinking water scarcity, with officials initiating measures to supply water to affected villages.

Mission Bhagiratha officials said 141 habitations out of a total of 1,152 were identified as vulnerable in Adilabad and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts. The vulnerable habitations are located in Kerameri, Jainoor, Sirpur (U) and Wankidi mandals of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, while some villages in Utnoor and Gadiguda mandals of Adilabad district were also listed. Drinking water shortages were also reported in villages in Penchikalpet, Kagaznagar and Bejjur mandals. Officials said about 30 villages in Adilabad district were found vulnerable.

The streams and rivulets in several tribal villages are on the verge of drying up due to rising temperatures, with officials anticipating a severe summer.

Students in some government hostels and residents in several villages have reported drinking water shortages. On February 16, girl students of a government residential school in Tiryani mandal headquarters in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district staged a protest rally carrying empty buckets and jugs, alleging that the hostel lacked adequate drinking water supply. They said they were facing difficulties in accessing water for drinking, bathing and washing clothes and alleged neglect by hostel staff.

In another incident on February 12, villagers in Naikapuguda of Jamuldhara gram panchayat in Lingapur mandal staged a protest alleging that forest officials had obstructed borewell digging for drinking water. Villagers said they had collected money to hire a borewell drilling machine.

District collector K. Haritha later visited Naikapuguda and held talks with the protesting villagers, assuring them that the issue would be taken up with forest officials and the drinking water problem addressed.

Officials said steps were being taken to ensure drinking water supply to the identified vulnerable villages and habitations.