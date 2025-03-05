Water released to Malkapet reservoir in Sircilla

Karimnagar (Sircilla): Farmers expressed relief as irrigation officials on Tuesday released water from the Mid Manair reservoir in Boyinapally Mandal to the Malkapet reservoir in Konaraopet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday.

Irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress Sircilla constituency in-charge K. K. Mahender Reddy and district collector Sandip Kumar Jha made special efforts for release of water for the benefit of farmers in the district.

The farmers thanked the Congress government for ensuring timely release of water for their agricultural needs.