 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Water released to Malkapet reservoir in Sircilla

Telangana
DC Correspondent
5 March 2025 1:28 AM IST

The farmers thanked the Congress government for ensuring timely release of water for their agricultural needs

Water released to Malkapet reservoir in Sircilla
x
Officials of the irrigation department released water from Mid Manair reservoir to Malkapet reservoir in Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday. (Image: DC)

Karimnagar (Sircilla): Farmers expressed relief as irrigation officials on Tuesday released water from the Mid Manair reservoir in Boyinapally Mandal to the Malkapet reservoir in Konaraopet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday.

Irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress Sircilla constituency in-charge K. K. Mahender Reddy and district collector Sandip Kumar Jha made special efforts for release of water for the benefit of farmers in the district.

The farmers thanked the Congress government for ensuring timely release of water for their agricultural needs.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
telangana Telangana news Telangana special news 
India Southern States Telangana Karimnagar 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X