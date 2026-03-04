 Top
Water Released From Nizamsagar Project

Telangana
4 March 2026 8:33 PM IST

1,200 cusecs let out in fourth phase; officials issue safety advisory

Nizamsagar project. (Image: Wikipedia)

Nizamabad: Water was released from the Nizamsagar project on Wednesday for Yasangi (rabi) crops being cultivated under its area under irrigation. Irrigation department officials said 1,200 cusecs of water were released through the main canal as part of the fourth phase of supply.

Authorities advised residents living near the canals, farmers and cattle herders to remain alert and avoid entering the canal or going near its banks. Officials of the Nizamsagar project urged the public to cooperate in the interest of safety.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
nizamsagar project irrigation department officials 
India Southern States Telangana Nizamabad 
Narender Pulloor
About the AuthorNarender Pulloor

