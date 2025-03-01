Water released from Babli protect to SRSP in Nizamabad to meet summer requirements

Hyderabad: Officials from Maharashtra on Saturday released 0.6 tmc of water from Babli project into Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) in Balkonda in Nizamabad district to meet the drinking water requirement in summer.

The water was released annually to comply with the instructions issued in an order given by the Supreme Court in 2000. SRSP Superintending Engineer T Srinivasa Rao Gupta confirmed Deccan Chronicle about the release of water from SRSP. The water would be utilized to meet the drinking water needs of villagers at Kandakurthi village in Ranjal mandal apart from nearby villages in Nizamabad district.

The water that was released from the Babli project would be stored in SRSP to utilize it effectively during summer. “We have started supplying water for the Rabi crop covering two lakh acres from SRSP to Lower Manair Dam (LMD).

Gupta further stated that the present water levels in SRSP were 32 TMC as against the full storage capacity of 80.5 of TMC. The water levels in SRSP would be sufficient to meet the requirement till the monsoon that is expected to be set in mid June 2025.

“We first categorized areas into zone-I and zone-II to supply water for seven and eight days for each zone, respectively,” he explained. The administration has also issued an alert asking the villagers and sheep cattle grazers to be extra cautious and not to venture into the river as water was released from Babli project.

Telangana Irrigation and Command Area Development, Executive Engineer, UGD, E. Venkateswarlu, SRSP Executive Engineer M. Chakrapani and Assistant Executive Engineer Ravi Kotha, Maharashtra Deputy Engineer, Nanded, Prashant Kadam and Babli project junior engineer Sachin Devkamble and other officials were present while releasing water.



