Water Release From Kadam Project Raises Hopes Among Farmers in Nirmal, Mancherial

ADILABAD: Farmers under the area under irrigation of the Kadam Project have expressed hope of receiving sufficient irrigation water for paddy and maize crops during the ongoing Rabi season in Nirmal district and Mancherial district.

Water is currently being released into the left canal of the project, enabling paddy farmers to irrigate their standing crops.

In the previous two years, farmers faced difficulties due to insufficient storage in the Kadam project, which resulted in a shortage of irrigation water during the crop season.

Vedma Bojju, MLA of Khanapur, is monitoring the release of water into the left canal and coordinating with irrigation officials, particularly in areas where paddy cultivation is extensive.

Officials said adequate water has been stored in the project and would be supplied to crops under its ayacut.

Meanwhile, irrigation authorities are planning repairs to canals and clearing bushes and trees that are obstructing water flow, particularly towards the tail-end areas.

Farmers at the tail-end of the Kadam canals in Dandepalli and Luxettipet have complained that water is yet to reach their fields. Irrigation officials said repair works on damaged canal sections passing through reserve forest areas have been delayed as permission from the forest department is required.

The left canal of the project extends for about 76.8 km while the right canal covers around 8 km.

Farmers in Kadam, Jannaram, Dandepalli and Luxettipet mandals said they are hoping that water supply will continue until the end of the Rabi season.

Rajeshwar, a farmer from Dandepalli mandal, said farmers under the left canal ayacut were expecting sufficient water for standing crops this year. He expressed hope that irrigation supply would continue until harvest.

He added that adequate water had been stored in the Kadam project after repairs were carried out to its gates, raising expectations among farmers that water would reach fields up to the tail-end areas this season.