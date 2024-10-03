Hyderabad: Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) said that it has found an increase in total suspended solids (TSS), total dissolved solids and turbidity parameters in the water of the Hussainsagar lake after the immersion of Ganesha idols. Other parameters were either unvarying or have decreased during and post-immersion.

The board monitored water quality of Hussainsagar at six locations — Buddha statue, near Lepakshi Handicrafts, PVNR Marg (Necklace Road), near Lumbini Park, a spot opposite NTR Park and at the immersion platforms Nos 1 and 2 — before, during and after the Ganesh idol immersion on September 7.

Total suspended solids (TSS) is the dry weight of particles in water that are not dissolved and can be trapped by a filter. TSS is a measure of water quality that can affect water clarity, plant growth, and aquatic life.

Total dissolved solids (TDS) is a measure of the amount of solids that are dissolved in water, including minerals, salts, and organic matter. While a moderate measure of TDS is good, higher TDS indicates water pollution.

TGPCB stated that the TSS and turbidity parameters had shown an increase during immersion at the Hussainsagar compared to the levels existed before the immersion at all the six locations. Although the numbers have decreased post-immersion, the officials claim that the levels have not decreased to the before-immersion levels.

The chemical oxygen demand (COD) and bio-chemical oxygen demand (BOD) values were high at all six locations during the immersions, but have decreased post-immersion. The dissolved oxygen (DO) levels have decreased during immersion and have reached normal levels post-immersion.

The total coliform count was seen increasing before immersion and during immersion, and was recorded decreasing after immersion at all locations except for near Lepakshi Handicrafts where coliform values had increased. TGPCB also stated that the faecal coliform was increasing at all locations during immersion.

Along with that, the board stated that the chromium (heavy metals), ranging from 0.017 to 0.041 mg/L, were detected at all five locations during immersion except at Lepakshi Handicrafts location.

In comparison to 2023, however, the board said TDS values had decreased this year except at Platform No.1, where the values were constant in both the years.

Similarly, COD values have shown decreasing trends in 2024 compared to 2023, at Platform No 2, near Lumbini Park and Necklace Road, while the other three locations were almost the same in both the years. The faecal coliform also showed decreasing trends in 2024 compared to 2023.