Water levels in Medigadda barrage rises rapidly

Hyderabad: The water levels in Medigadda Lakshmi barrage of the Kaleshwaram project are increasing rapidly due to heavy rains in the upstream areas, according to officials.



The water levels in the barrage at 12 noon on Saturday stood at over 93 meters as against 100 meters. The inflows and outflows into the rivers are 3,73,500 cusecs respectively. The officials of Irrigation department are releasing water downstream from the barrage by opening 85 gates.

Officials said the inflows into the barrage were expected to increase significantly because of incessant rains lashing the State for the last few days in the upstream and abutting catchment areas.