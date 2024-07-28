Water level in Godavari is receding

Top
DC Correspondent
28 July 2024 5:38 PM GMT
A file image of Godavari river (Image: DC)

Bhadradri-Kothagudem: The water level of the Godavari River at Bhadrachalam receded to 48.40 feet by 7 pm on Sunday, prompting officials to withdraw the third warning signal.

Despite this decrease, the second warning level remains in effect as 11,63,596 cusecs of water are still being discharged.

Residents of low-lying areas, who were previously in a state of panic due to the threat of their homes being submerged, have found relief with the decreasing water levels of the Godavari River.

