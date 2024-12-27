Water from Kadam project to be released from January 5

Adilabad: With the repairs to the Kadam project now complete, farmers can look forward to a steady water supply for their rabi and kharif crops.

The Congress government undertook the repair work at a cost of ₹9.46 crore, ensuring sufficient water storage in the project. Water releases from the project are scheduled to begin on January 5, 2025.

Earlier, farmers in the Kadam ayacut region faced severe difficulties due to insufficient water for their standing crops. Technical issues in the project, including malfunctioning gates that caused uncontrolled water release downstream, compounded their challenges. Additionally, the project faced flood threats over the past three years due to heavy rains in upstream areas of Maharashtra.

Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju told Deccan Chronicle that the hardships endured by farmers were due to the BRS government's failure to address the repair work. “The Congress government took the issue seriously and completed the repairs at a cost of ₹9.46 crore to support farmers,” Bojju said.

He added that the construction of the Sadharmat barrage has also been completed, allowing water to be directed to Kadam through a distribution channel from Sadharmat. Bojju further alleged that the BRS government did not allocate any funds for the Kadam project repairs.

Bojju recently held a meeting with farmers from Khanapur, Kadam, Dasthurabad, and Jannaram, which was also attended by officials of the Kadam project.

Rajanna, a farmer who participated in the meeting, expressed relief that farmers would now receive water for two crops annually. He noted that over the past two years, farmers faced immense challenges, often resorting to digging agricultural and bore wells to save their crops.