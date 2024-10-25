Water Expert Meets HYDRAA Chief, Calls for Restoring Nala Network

Hyderabad: HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath and renowned water and women’s rights activist Dr Mansee Bal Bhargava discussed issues relating to safeguarding the city’s ponds and the broader water body network. Dr Bhargava expressed her appreciation for the progress made, emphasising the critical role these water bodies play in preventing urban flooding.

Dr Bhargava likened the importance of the city’s nala (drainage) system to that of the human nervous system. She explained that an unbroken chain of connected ponds ensured the smooth flow of floodwaters, minimising the risk of low-lying areas being deluged.

“If the nalas function properly, floodwaters can flow seamlessly into ponds, ensuring that one pond after another is filled. We must ensure that this vital connection remains intact, without obstacles,” she said.

Reflecting on the disastrous flooding in parts of Bengaluru due to inadequate water management, Dr Bhargava warned that Hyderabad could face similar threats unless its ponds and chain-linked water bodies are properly maintained.

She urged authorities to focus on natural restoration methods, pointing out that canals serve as the lifeblood of these ponds. By preserving and restoring these vital water channels, Dr Bhargava indicated that the pollution levels in the city’s ponds would decrease, making them healthier and more sustainable in the long run.