 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Water Curbs in Parts of Hyderabad to Facilitate Repair Works

Telangana
10 Feb 2026 1:04 PM IST

The works will be taken up from 6 am on Wednesday, February 11, till 10 pm on Thursday, February 12

Water Board director P.S. Suryanarayana said staff had been asked to test samples from the areas where cases of cholera had been reported.
x
The HMWS&SB said water supply to several parts of the city would be stopped for 40 hours from Wednesday morning to facilitate repairs to the Manjeera Phase-II pipeline.(File Photo)

Hyderabad: The HMWS&SB said water supply to several parts of the city would be stopped for 40 hours from Wednesday morning to facilitate repairs to the Manjeera Phase-II pipeline.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
hmws&sb Hyderabad drinking water supply Repairs hyderabad news 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X