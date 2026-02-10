Water Curbs in Parts of Hyderabad to Facilitate Repair Works

The works will be taken up from 6 am on Wednesday, February 11, till 10 pm on Thursday, February 12. Low-pressure water supply or complete interruption is expected in areas under Operations and Maintenance Divisions 17, 22, 6 and 9 including RC Puram, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Miyapur, Kukapally, KPHB Colony, Erragadda, SR Nagar and Ameerpet.