Water Crisis Haunts Colonies in Malkajgiri Due to Erratic Supply

Hyderabad: Residents of Mallikarjunanagar, Malkajgiri and nearby colonies are struggling to cope with a water problem due to low pressure and limited supply by HMWS&SB.

Vijay Kumar, joint secretary of Mallikarjunanagar Welfare Association, said, “The problem is not limited to one colony. It is impacting several neighbouring areas, including Hanumanpet, Jyothinagar, Anandnagar and Gopalnagar. Earlier, we used to receive water every alternate day, but for the past 20 days, the supply has become quite erratic. The low pressure and short duration adds to the problems.”

Many locals said the situation has worsened because most borewells in the area have dried up, leaving them entirely dependent on municipal water.

D. Nageshwar Rao from Gopalnagar, said, “We are struggling to get enough water for our basic needs. Even when the supply comes, the pressure is so low that it takes hours to fill a drum.”

Asked about the issue, Naveen Kumar, the board’s assistant engineer, explained that the issue rose due to a temporary water shutdown on February 17 and 18.

“The situation has now been resolved, and we have started supplying enough water to the areas. There won’t be any more problems,” he said.

However, Vijay Kumar said that while only houses in four streets receive a good supply, a majority of the neighbouring colonies are still reeling under the shortage problem.