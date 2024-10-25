Water Board’s Special Drive to Address Sewage

Hyderabad:The HMWS&SB continued its special drive to address sewerage overflow problems, with board managing director Ashok Reddy inspecting ongoing works in the Old City and Secunderabad. He first visited Moosarambagh where he addressed sewerage issues spotlighted in the media and stressed the need for regular de-silting.

In the Maulana Chilla area, he stated that sediment accumulation during road-widening had caused sewage to overflow and directed the construction of new sewer lines to provide a permanent solution.

In Mohammedguda, misalignment of sewer pipes has led to sewage problems, prompting him to request proposals for a new sewer line. This special drive will continue until December 31, aiming to resolve long standing sewerage issues in the city.

Elsewhere, board executive director Mayank Mittal visited the O&M Division 4, inspecting Sultan Bazaar and Gunfoundry section and the Boggulakunta reservoir. He reviewed operations including chlorination, drinking water supply, water quality, supply levels, and sewage management, along with GM, DGM, and managers.