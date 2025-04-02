Water Board MD orders online monitoring of Kondapaka station

Hyderabad:Water Board MD Ashok Reddy directed officials manning the Kondapaka pumping station, part of the Godavari drinking water supply project, to develop an online monitoring system and ensure that there is no interruption in water supply.

He directed officials to set up a flow meter to track water from Yellampally to the city. Standby motors should be kept ready, he said.



Later, Ashok Reddy held a virtual meeting with general board managers over water tanker bookings and deliveries. Authorities informed the MD that although the demand has not increased, the pendency of more than 100 tankers at filling stations has risen due to the recent holidays.



Pendency ahd increased in Shaikpet, Shapur Nagar, Budwel, Asif Nagar, NTR Nagar, Bhavaninagar, Chilkalaguda, Moula Ali, Gajularamaram, Erragadda, Gachibowli, Vengal Rao Nagar, Yellareddyguda and Venkatagiri filling stations.



Ashok Reddy directed authorities to make arrangements to clear the pending water tanker requests within two days, and informed them to work additional hours if necessary. He reiterated that tanker delivery to domestic users should be done in the morning hours and to commercial places at night.