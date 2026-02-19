Water Board Begins Jalamandali Basti Bata Today

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced a new outreach initiative titled Jalamandali Basti Bata to directly engage with residents and address drinking water and sewerage issues at the field level. The programme will commence on Friday and is aimed at strengthening public confidence in the Water Board through direct engagement and timely redressal of grievances, said managing director Ashok Reddy.

The programme has been introduced following directions from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, to improve service delivery as the Board’s jurisdiction expands to cover the core urban region. From the managing director to the ward managers, officials will participate in the initiative.

Under the programme, officials will visit bastis and colonies within the Board’s limits every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7 am to 10 am. They will resume regular office duties from 2 pm onwards. During field visits, officials will inspect water supply and sewerage infrastructure, interact with residents, identify problems, and resolve minor issues on the spot. Plans will also be prepared ward-wise for long-term solutions.

Priority areas will include sewerage manholes, pipeline conditions, leakages, overflow issues and desilting. Water supply lines will also be checked for leakages, supply timings, wastage, low pressure, illegal motor attachments to taps, and drinking water quality. Immediate corrective measures will be taken wherever required. Officials will also create awareness among residents on measures to enhance groundwater levels, including the construction of rainwater harvesting pits and injection borewells.

A daily online reporting system has been put in place. Ward managers will upload details of issues identified, temporary solutions provided, and proposals for permanent solutions. Reports will move from circle DGMs to zones, regions and finally to the head office. A weekly review meeting will be held every Saturday.