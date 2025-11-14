Watchman Caught Sleeping With Foot in Rice at Sangareddy Hostel

Sangareddy: A temporary watchman, allegedly drunk, was found sleeping with his foot inside a vessel of cooked rice meant for students of Government Polytechnic College hostel located on outskirts of Ismailkhanpet in Sangareddy.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when students went to the hostel dining hall for dinner. They noticed that Chandrashekar, a temporary guard working at the hostel for the past few months, had placed his foot in the pot of rice and had fallen asleep in an inebriated condition.

As the incident happened right at dinner time, the students were alarmed and immediately informed the cooking contractor. Fresh food was prepared and served to the students afterward.

Upon learning about the incident, District Collector Praveenya issued orders for the immediate removal of the watchman from duty.