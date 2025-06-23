‘Wash Clothes To Stay Fit’

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, at a recent event, gave a simple formula to build a good constitution — doing house chores and eating local food.

He said that the youngsters are wasting their time and money following diet fads and going to gyms. The formula for fitness, says the 55-year-old football-loving CM, is doing house chores and eating local diet. He stressed that there is no need of steroids or supplements to build a six pack. “Eat jowar roti and wash your own clothes to stay healthy,” he added.

Though his formula might sound deceptively simple, is there any truth to these statements? Experts say ‘yes’.

House chores effective exercise

Fitness trainer K. Satyanarayan Raju, who has trained celebrities like Ravi Teja and Manchu Manoj, says: “Incidental exercise refers to physical activity that isn’t planned as a workout but still burns calories and strengthens the body. Housework often falls into this category. While it may not replace a structured fitness program, it can significantly contribute to your overall physical health—especially for people with sedentary lifestyles.”

However, he cautions that while doing house chores can help, they cannot replace working out in entirety. “House chores can be effective exercises to a degree. While they shouldn’t fully replace a consistent workout regimen for fitness enthusiasts or those with specific health goals, they’re a valuable part of an active lifestyle. When done mindfully and energetically, your daily tasks can contribute to calorie burn, functional strength, and overall well-being,” he adds.

Local foods best

The chief minister was right about eating a millet-based diet too. Sujatha Stephen R.D., chief nutritionist at Yashoda Hospitals, says: “Millets are nutrient-rich grains that offer several health benefits when included in the diet.” She adds that eating locally-produced foods has numerous benefits for your health, the environment, and the local economy. “Eating locally promotes seasonal eating, which can help maintain a balanced diet and support local agriculture,” she says.

Calorie meter

Here is a chart that shows calories burnt for a person weighing around 70 kg in 30 minutes:

Vacuuming or sweeping: 120–150 calories

Mopping floors: 130–170 calories

Gardening: 170–250 calories

Washing car: 135–180 calories

Carrying groceries upstairs: 200–250 calories

Rearranging furniture or deep cleaning: 200-300 calories

- As told by K Satyanarayan Raju

Muscles targetted

Many chores mimic basic movement patterns used in workouts:

• Squats while lifting laundry baskets

• Lunges when cleaning under furniture

• Arm and shoulder work while scrubbing or wiping surfaces

• Core engagement when bending, twisting, or balancing during tasks

• Cardio from fast-paced tasks

like vacuuming stairs or scrubbing floors

- As told by K Satyanarayan Raju

Millets, powerhouse of nutrients

• Millets are rich in complex carbohydrates, which provide sustained energy levels.

• They have a low glycemic index, releasing glucose slowly into the bloodstream, preventing energy crashes.

• They are rich in dietary fiber, which supports digestion.

• Millets are naturally gluten-free, making them a great option for people with gluten intolerance or celiac disease

• Millets contain electrolytes like potassium

and magnesium, helping maintain electrolyte balance.

- As told by Sujatha Stephen

Benefits of eating local

• Locally-sourced foods are

harvested at peak ripeness, ensuring better flavor and nutritional value.

• Produce retains more nutrients

since it doesn't travel long distances, reducing degradation.

• Local foods typically don’t require preservatives, reducing exposure to potential health risks.

• Locally produced foods travel shorter distances, minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.

• Buying local food directly supports local farmers.

- As told by Sujatha Stephen