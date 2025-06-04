Wards Reorganised in Newly Formed Warangal Municipalities

Warangal: With the notification issued by the municipal administration department, the process for reorganisation of wards in the newly formed municipalities like Kesamudram, Station Ghanpur and Mulugu along with expanded Narsampet municipality has begun here in erstwhile Warangal district on Wednesday.

It is to be noted here that the government had earlier issued orders on January 17 this year establishing Kesamudram in Mahbubabad district and Station Ghanpur in Jangaon and Mulugu as Municipalities along with expanding the Narsampet Municipality.

The officials have proposed formation of Kesamudram Municipality with 16 wards along with merging of Kesamudram town and village, Ameenapuram, Dannasari, Sub-station Thanda village panchayats.

They also sent proposals to form the Station Ghanpur Municipality with 18 wards along with merging the Station Ghanpur, Shivunipally and Chagal village panchayats and the newly formed Mulugu Municipality with 20 wards along with merging of Mulugu, Jivantharaopalli, Jakaram and Bandarupalli village panchayats.

The Narsampet municipality in Warangal district is set to be expanded. It was also upgraded from Grade-III municipality to Grade-II municipality. For the present 24 wards, an additional six new wards will be added, bringing the total to 30 wards along with merging of Madannapet, Nagurlapalli, Parshanaik Thanda, Mutthojipeta, Rajupeta, Maheshwaram, Ramulu Naik Thanda, Mugdumpuram and Rajupalli village panchayats of Narsampet mandal into the newly upgraded Narsampet Municipality.

The government has released a schedule for the ward reorganisation to issue final notification by June 21. From June 4 to 16, the people including MLAs, MPs, MLCs and other local public representatives and various community groups have been invited to submit their opinions and suggestions regarding the division of wards.

The municipal officials are going to submit the suggestions regarding ward divisions to the respective district collectors on June 17. Following the submission, the collectors will forward the proposals to the municipal administration commissioner on June 19.

Finally, after the approval from the municipal commissioner and director of municipal administration (CDMA), the final notification for the ward divisions in the newly formed municipalities will be issued on June 21.