Warangal's Vemula Satyamurthy elected as Vice-President of Builders Association of India

Hyderabad:Warangal-based Vemula Satyamurthy was unanimously elected national vice-president of the Builders Association of India (BAI). The announcement was made by the election officer in Mumbai on Tuesday, following a consensus decision. After the election, Satyamurthy expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him by the members of the association. "I am deeply honoured," he stated.

Satyamurthy outlined his immediate priorities, emphasising his dedication to advocating for the contracting community. "My primary focus will be to bring the crucial issues faced by contractors to the immediate attention of the government and actively strive to find viable and effective solutions for them," Satyamurthy affirmed.



The Builders Association of India is the apex body representing civil engineering contractors and builders across the nation.





