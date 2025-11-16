Warangal’s Dallas Dream Turned Khallas, Activists Fault KCR

WARANGAL: Telangana Udyamakarula Vedika chairman Prof. Kurapati Venkat Narayana launched a strong attack on former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, accusing his government of destroying Warangal instead of fulfilling the promise of transforming it into “Dallas.” He made these remarks at a press meet held in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

He alleged that the previous administration fragmented the historic Warangal district into six parts for political and financial gain, stalling development and burdening the public with heavy debt by mortgaging assets, including jail lands.

Venkat Narayana highlighted Warangal’s 1,300-year-old heritage and noted the decline of major industries that once provided large-scale employment. He cited examples such as the Azam Jahi Mill, which employed 10,000 people, as well as the beedi and leather industries. Frustrated by this decline, he said, the public supported the Congress party and elected ten MLAs who helped form the government.

He appealed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, his cabinet, district ministers and other elected representatives to urgently merge Warangal and Hanamkonda into a single district before the upcoming local body elections to ensure balanced development.

Expressing deep anguish, he said Warangal—despite leading the second phase of the statehood movement—had not received justice but had instead suffered vindictive neglect. The six districts carved out of the erstwhile Warangal district, he pointed out, collectively ranked 33rd in the state’s development indicators over the past decade.

He urged the government to create thousands of job opportunities for unemployed youth in North Telangana before the 2028 general elections and to develop Warangal as the state’s second-largest city after Hyderabad.

He also called upon opposition leaders, including Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, to work together for the region’s growth. He requested the establishment of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Warangal, citing the presence of premier institutions like Kakatiya University and NIT, which make the city an ideal location for such a national institute.