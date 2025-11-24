Warangal: Woman Flees With Rs 2 Lakh Cash, 8-tola Gold Given During Wedding

Warangal: A man, who got married recently, was shocked to know that the woman he got wedded with was completely fake. Not just the woman, even her family members turned out to be fake.

The revelation dawned on the man's family after the woman, said to be belonging to Vijayawada, ran away with 8-tola gold and Rs 2 lakh given to her by his family during the wedding. The incident occurred at Parvatagiri in Warangal district.

The victim's family lodged a complaint with the police. On investigation, the cops found that a gang was behind the entire episode and they are used to cheating the grooms' families.

The victim came to know of the woman through a matrimonial website. On enquiry, the man learnt that the Vijayawada woman had ran away in a similar manner twice in the past, cheating two men.

On the second day of the marriage, the woman allegedly had a dispute with her husband for not giving her all the gold as promised before the wedding. The couple have been living separately, away from her in-laws, in Hanamkonda.

A couple of days ago, the woman disappeared from the house and on searching, the man found that cash and gold ornaments were also missing. When he tried to contact her parents and relatives, they did not respond . On further inquiry, he found that the woman had cheated two other men earlier and fled with gold and cash. He also came to know that when the men traced the woman and recover the valuables by filing a case with the police, she threatened to level rape allegations against them.

Fearing that the woman would file a case against him, initially, the victim and his family abstained from filing a case. But, they finally registered a complaint with the police to avoid more men from falling victims to the accused.

Allegedly, the accused gets close to the men on the matrimonial website and then pushes them to the wedding at the earliest, so as to flee with the valuables.