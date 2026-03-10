Warangal Will Be Transformed into a World-Class City: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Warangal: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy set deadlines for completion of the super-speciality hospital coming up here, as well as preparatory work to initiate the Rs.5,257-crore underground drainage facility, and set a June 2 deadline for the completion of several key initiatives.

Speaking during a review meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Srinivas Reddy criticised the previous BRS administration for stalling work on the hospital project and confirmed that construction was in its final stages. He ordered the immediate recruitment of doctors and medical staff, alongside the procurement of equipment, to ensure the hospital was inaugurated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in June.

The minister directed officials to finalise the tender process immediately for the city’s underground drainage project with a goal to lay the foundation stone and commence physical works by next month.

He directed officials to expedite land acquisition work for the Inner Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and the Young India Integrated Residential School in the Warangal West constituency.

On the work at the Bhadrakali Temple, Srinivas Reddy suggested the use of Krishna Shila (black stone) for the temple's Mada Veedulu and ordered the speeding up of land acquisition for the ‘In-fall and Out-fall’ structures at the Bhadrakali tank head regulator.

The government has set a deadline of March 31 for the selection of beneficiaries for the incomplete Double Bedroom (2BHK) housing units. Srinivas Reddy slammed the lack of basic amenities like electricity, drinking water and roads in existing colonies and assured that the revenue and housing departments would sanction necessary funds once budget proposals are submitted.

Forest minister Konda Surekha, legislators Kadiyam Srihari, Revuri Prakash Reddy and Warangal mayor Gundu Sudharani were present at the meeting.