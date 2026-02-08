Warangal To Launch Model Rocket Rudrama On Science Day

WARANGAL: The historic city of Orugallu is set to host its first model rocket launch on February 28 as part of National Science Day celebrations.

A model rocket named Rudrama, in honour of Kakatiya queen Rani Rudrama Devi, will be launched in Warangal. The initiative is being organised by ATDRL, a space start-up, and Isro space tutor Shashank Bhoopathi, with support from the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (Kuda) and the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal.

Speaking at a poster launch event at NIT Warangal on Sunday, Kuda vice-chairperson Chahat Bajpai and NIT director Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi said the programme aims to promote scientific temper among students and the public.

As part of the run-up to National Science Day, star-gazing sessions will be organised at Bhadrakali Lake Tank Bund from February 15 to 27. Telescopes will be set up daily between 6 pm and 11 pm to allow visitors to observe celestial objects. The period also coincides with a planetary alignment expected on February 28, which experts will help explain to the public.

The main programme on February 28 will be held at Hayagriva Chary Grounds in Hanamkonda. It will begin with an awareness session on space science from 2 pm to 5 pm, followed by the launch of the model rocket Rudrama V.1. The rocket is expected to reach an altitude of about one kilometre. Organisers clarified that the launch is a model rocket demonstration and not a full-scale mission.

The celebrations will conclude at Kaloji Kalakshetram with a panel discussion and talk show featuring Isro experts and academicians.

Isro Nodal Centre coordinator Prof. L. Anjaneyulu highlighted ongoing space technology projects at NIT Warangal and encouraged students to actively participate in space research. Kuda has invited students to register as volunteers to assist visitors during the star-gazing sessions.

The event is being organised with the participation of the Warangal Municipal Corporation and educational institutions including KITS Warangal and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. Entry to all programmes will be free.