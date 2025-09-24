Warangal To Get New CGHS Wellness Centre: Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union minister of coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy has announced the sanction of a new Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) wellness centre in Warangal, aimed at enhancing healthcare services for Central government employees and pensioners in the region.

“The new CGHS wellness centre will provide primary outpatient treatment services, not only to government employees but also to the general public in and around Warangal. This development underscores the government’s efforts to broaden access to quality healthcare under the CGHS, a contributory health scheme designed for the benefit of Central Government employees, Kishan Reddy said in his social media post on ‘X’

Kishan Reddy highlighted that this initiative was part of the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting the government’s commitment to the welfare of its employees and the wider community. The project aligns with the principles of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (together with all, development for all), reinforcing inclusive growth and public welfare, he said.