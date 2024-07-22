Warangal: Tensions Rise as Beneficiaries Attempt to Occupy Double Bedroom Houses
Warangal: High tension prevailed when beneficiaries of the double bedroom houses tried to occupy the houses by breaking the locks of the houses in Balasamudram in the heart of Hanamkonda. Water had entered their huts and temporary shelters in the Ambedkarnagar and Jawaharnagar, pushing them to take the desperate measure. The police rushed to the spot and forcibly evicted them. This led to protests.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
