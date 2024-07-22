Top
Warangal: Tensions Rise as Beneficiaries Attempt to Occupy Double Bedroom Houses

DC Correspondent
21 July 2024 6:40 PM GMT
Addressing the gathering, Talasani Srinivas Yadav said, â€œTelangana is the only state providing double bedroom houses with all facilities free of cost to poor families.\ (Image: Twitter)
High tension prevailed when beneficiaries of the double bedroom houses tried to occupy the houses by breaking the locks of the houses in Balasamudram in the heart of Hanamkonda. (Representational Image: DC)

Warangal: High tension prevailed when beneficiaries of the double bedroom houses tried to occupy the houses by breaking the locks of the houses in Balasamudram in the heart of Hanamkonda. Water had entered their huts and temporary shelters in the Ambedkarnagar and Jawaharnagar, pushing them to take the desperate measure. The police rushed to the spot and forcibly evicted them. This led to protests.

