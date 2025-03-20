Warangal Sub-Registrar office senior assistant in ACB net

Hyderabad: Parvatham Ramakrishna, a senior assistant working at the office of District Registrar in Warangal and Adunuri Ramesh, a private employee, were caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Thursday in connection with a bribe case.

Ramakrishna allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.20,000 from the complainant through Ramesh for doing official favour to process the gift registration work of the complainant and his elder brother. Both hand fingers and the inner flap of Ramesh's left back pocket yielded positive results in the chemical test.

The tainted amount of Rs.20,000 was recovered from his possession. The ACB officials said both Ramakrishna and Ramesh were produced before the special court for ACB cases in Warangal after which the court remanded them to judicial custody. Details of the complainant were withheld for security reasons.