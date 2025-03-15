Warangal Starts AI-Based Pilot Teaching Project

Warangal: Warangal district administration has taken a major step toward modernising education by launching an AI-based teaching pilot project at the Government Primary School in Jelli village, Chennaraopeta Mandal. District collector Satya Sharada inaugurated the initiative on Saturday, which will introduce virtual reality lessons in 11 government primary schools to improve language, literacy, and numeracy skills for students in grades 3 to 5.

During her visit, collector Sharada reviewed students’ computer work and assessed their understanding of basic mathematical concepts, offering feedback for improvement. She also visited a Class X pre-final exam session, promising a special celebration for any student who achieves a perfect 10 GPA.

In addition to the educational rollout, the collector inspected the mid-day meal scheme, the school storeroom, and the on-site Anganwadi centre, urging immediate improvements in infrastructure and supply management. Encouraged by the success of similar projects in six other districts, the state government plans to expand the AI initiative to enhance learning outcomes across the region.